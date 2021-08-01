 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9 Bedroom Home in High Point - $190,000

9 Bedroom Home in High Point - $190,000

9 Bedroom Home in High Point - $190,000

Have a large family or have a need for a lot of rooms? This home offers so much space! Spacious yard, wrap around porch, and so many rooms you could literally have 9 bedrooms w/closets! Or make them offices, libraries, game rooms.....whatever you like! Recent roof and HVAC, but needs some updates. Lot includes parcel #182245 also. Conveniently located to downtown High Point/Jamestown, interstate highways.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News