Burlington man shot and wounded on Second Street in Winston-Salem

A Burlington man was shot and wounded Friday in the 900 block of East Second Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to the scene at 2:21 p.m. about a reported shooting, police said. When officers arrived, they found Warren Unique Trantham, 27, on the ground next to his vehicle.

The officers learned that Trantham was shot twice behind the apartment building near 935 E. Second St., police said.

After he was shot, Trantham drove away in his vehicle, but he ran off the road in the 900 block of East Second Street, police said.

Trantham was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed Friday in critical, but stable condition, police said.

At this time, there is no information about a suspect, and the motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

Winston-Salem police is asking for the public's assistance in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

