A Davidson County animal rescue group is conducting a letter writing campaign regarding a Lexington woman accused of animal cruelty

An animal rescue organization is conducting a letter-writing campaign regarding a Lexington woman who is accused of abusing her dog last October.

The Davidson County Animal Alliance posted information Thursday on its Facebook page about the dog named Nina, and her accused abuser, Isabel Perez Salgado.

The organization urged people to write letters about the case to District Attorney Garry Frank of Davidson County.

Frank said Friday that his office has received 20 to 30 letters regarding the case. Frank declined to comment further about the matter.

Salgado, 27, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, and charged with felony cruelty to an animal, according to an arrest warrant.

Salgado is accused of not taking her dog, Nina, to a veterinarian after she was told by a Davidson County Animal Control officer to do so, the warrant said. The dog had been struck by a car a week earlier, which caused Nina to suffer a broken back.

Salgado also is accused of locking her dog in the crawlspace of a house without food or water, the warrant said.