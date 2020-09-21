A delicious pizza for me and a tough loss for App State

I had some great pizza in Charleston, W. Va. on Saturday.

The place was called Pies & Pints. I went with App State Mania's David Ware, who so graciously agreed to let me ride with him to the game (I had fun on the car ride. Not so sure about David, though).

We sat a table in the center of a downtown street. Went with a classic pepperoni. Some of the best crust I've ever had. It was like a Krispy Kreme doughnut in the way that the heat made work. It was also the size of a manhole cover. To see the pie, go check out my Twitter. Too bad we were set to work because some of the brews looked tasty as they passed us by on the way to other tables.

OK, Ethan, that's enough. Talk a little about football, you're probably saying. I just didn't want to bang you over the head with that game.

Marshall was better on Saturday. It's as simple as that. They found a way to hold App State to one of the worst rushing performances I've seen in my time on the beat.

That put a lot of strain on a defense that actually played pretty well. It really piled on when Marshall connected on a 67-yard pass that set up an easy run to the left for quarterback Grant Wells. Third downs became a bit of a struggle (Marshall went 7 of 15 on those), and that's going to stand out more when your defense is really the one pressured to answer the bell.