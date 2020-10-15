A judge ends a temporary restraining order against the city of Lexington regarding a Confederate monument in its downtown

A judge ended a temporary restraining order Thursday against the city of Lexington that prevented city officials from removing a Confederate monument in its downtown.
Judge Edwin G. Wilson Jr. of Davidson Superior Court terminated Davidson County's temporary restraining order because county officials failed to ask for preliminary injunction in the case, according to Wilson's order.
After Wilson's ruling, Lexington Mayor Newell Clark issued a statement about the matter.
