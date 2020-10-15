 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A judge ends a temporary restraining order against the city of Lexington regarding a Confederate monument in its downtown
0 comments

A judge ends a temporary restraining order against the city of Lexington regarding a Confederate monument in its downtown

A judge ended a temporary restraining order Thursday against the city of Lexington that prevented city officials from removing a Confederate monument in its downtown.

Judge Edwin G. Wilson Jr. of Davidson Superior Court terminated Davidson County's temporary restraining order because county officials failed to ask for preliminary injunction in the case, according to Wilson's order.

After Wilson's ruling, Lexington Mayor Newell Clark issued a statement about the matter.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News