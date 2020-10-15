A judge revokes a temporary restraining order against the city of Lexington regarding a Confederate monument in its downtown

A judge revoked a temporary restraining order Thursday against the city of Lexington that prevented city officials from removing a Confederate monument in its downtown.

Judge Edwin G. Wilson Jr. of Davidson Superior Court terminated Davidson County's temporary restraining order because county officials failed to ask for preliminary injunction in the case, according to Wilson's order.

After Wilson's ruling, Lexington Mayor Newell Clark issued a statement about the matter.

"We remain grateful that the monument’s owners were willing to work with us on this solution," Clark said, "and are hopeful this is another key step toward a peaceful resolution during this important moment in history."

City officials "will continue working with the appropriate parties to plan for the safe and respectful removal of the monument," Clark said.

During Thursday's court hearing, Wilson was presented an agreement between the city of Lexington and the Robert E. Lee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in which the monument would be moved from the Old Courthouse Square to another location outside the Lexington city limits, a city official said.