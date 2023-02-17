A Kernersville man was sentenced Friday to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges that he killed a woman in January 2019, authorities said.

Jaron Allen Kubler, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, obtaining property by false pretense and assaulting a detention officer, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Kubler to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, the district attorney’s office said.

Hall also sentenced Kubler to serve nine years and two months in prison in connection with the kidnapping charge regarding the murder victim.

“This plea spares her beloved family going through a lengthy trial,” the district attorney’s office said.

Prior to Kubler’s plea, a judge had allowed prosecutors to ask for the death penalty if they obtained a murder conviction in a jury trial for Kubler.

Kubler is accused of kidnapping Kayla Melissa Dubuque, 25, and stabbing her to death on Jan. 4, 2019. Authorities said that Kubler drove afterward to Washington, D.C., where he told Metropolitan Police that he had killed a woman and left her body in his apartment.

Metropolitan police contacted Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies, who went to Kubler's apartment on Loradale Drive in Kernersville and found Dubuque's body on Jan. 6, 2019.

An autopsy report showed that Dubuque died partly from multiple stab wounds to her head, neck, abdomen and upper arms. A sock had been stuffed into her mouth, causing Dubuque to suffocate, the district attorney's office said, quoting from the autopsy report.

Kubler was accused of picking up Dubuque after they met online and drove her back to his apartment for a date, the district attorney’s office said.

Kubler and Dubuque then spent time partying and using illegal drugs, the district attorney’s office said. They then began arguing about the drugs, and Dubuque threw a syringe at Kubler.

Kubler then got a knife and stabbed Dubuque, the district attorney’s office said. Kubler then left the scene, leaving Dubuque bleeding in the apartment.

Kubler went to his friend's house where he stashed his bloody clothes, the district attorney's office said. Kubler then drove to Washington.

Kubler's criminal history and psychological evaluations show that Kubler has explosive anger disorder and extraordinarily low impulse control, the district attorney's office said.

Hall had signed an order for Kubler’s safekeeping that was filed on Dec. 10. In the order, Hall cited state law that allows for the transfer of a prisoner if that prisoner "exhibits violently aggressive behavior that cannot be contained and warrants a higher level of supervision."

His attorneys, David Freedman, who has since died, and Jerry Jordan, filed a motion on Dec. 8, 2020 seeking the safekeeping order. The motion said the order was needed due to the "violent nature of the charges in this case" and because Kubler had "exhibited 'aggressive' behavior in the past" that requires more supervision than the Forsyth County Jail could provide.

Kubler was indicted on Nov. 30, 2020 on a charge of assault on a person employed at a state or local detention facility. An indictment alleged that on July 8, Kubler struck detention officer J.R. Stock in the head with a computer tablet, causing a cut on Stock's head that bled.

In December 2015, Kubler completed a 33-month prison term after he was convicted in May 2013 of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury in Greene County, state correctional records show.

Kubler was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder in that case. Kubler also served nearly six years for an armed robbery conviction in Rockingham County in July 2007.