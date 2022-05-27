 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A man is injured in a Lexington house fire

  • 0
Lexington fire

A man suffered from smoke inhalation in a residential fire on Greensboro Street in Lexington on Friday.

 Lexington Fire Department

A man was injured Thursday in a house fire in Lexington, authorities said Friday.

Firefighters discovered smoke and flames when they arrived at 5:32 p.m. at the house at Greensboro Street, the Lexington Fire Department said.

Firefighters then put out the fire and looked for victims inside the house, the fire department said. All occupants had left the house before the firefighters arrived. 

A man suffered from smoke inhalation, and he was taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment. The fire department didn't identify the man.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire, the fire department said.

The Lexington Fire Marshal is investigating to determine how the fire started. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert