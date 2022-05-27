A man is injured in a Lexington house fire

A man was injured Thursday in a house fire in Lexington, authorities said Friday.

Firefighters discovered smoke and flames when they arrived at 5:32 p.m. at the house at Greensboro Street, the Lexington Fire Department said.

Firefighters then put out the fire and looked for victims inside the house, the fire department said. All occupants had left the house before the firefighters arrived.

A man suffered from smoke inhalation, and he was taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment. The fire department didn't identify the man.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire, the fire department said.

The Lexington Fire Marshal is investigating to determine how the fire started.

