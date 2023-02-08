A Mount Airy resident shot and wounded a suspected burglar Tuesday at his home, authorities said.

Mount Airy police were dispatched shortly before 4:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Andrews Street on a report of a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the homeowner, Joshua Wade Murphy, 41, standing in his front yard with a shotgun, police said.

Daniel Scott Laskey Brown, 26, of Mount Airy had suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, and Brown was lying in Murphy's front yard, police said.

Investigators later accused Brown of being armed with a handgun and breaking into Murphy's home through his front door, police said.

Murphy then confronted Brown, and Murphy fired one shot, striking Brown in his neck, police said.

Brown was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries, police said.

Brown was in critical condition Wednesday at the hospital, police said.

The Surry County District Attorney's Office will not file criminal charges in the case, police said.