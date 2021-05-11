A new beginning: Greensboro's Magnolia House adds another storied chapter to legacy

“I am hoping that there is some re-energizing,” Pass-Miller said about efforts to restore and promote the Magnolia House. “Now that we’re on the other side of COVID and people can get out and start coming together and coming to the space ... I am hoping to get some level of community activation to continue the preservation work that we have and to continue the support of our education programs.”

The grand Victorian style home in the South Greensboro Historic District was built in 1889 and is documented in the National Register of Historic Places. Erected as a single-family residence, it was eventually purchased by the Gist family to function as a bed and breakfast for Black travelers.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Louis Armstrong, Satchel Paige, James Baldwin and Ike and Tina Turner were among many celebrated guests.

Neighbors said that James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, sometimes joined neighborhood children playing baseball in the streets.

Couples honeymooned at the Magnolia. Parents from out of town stayed there during Bennett and N.C. A&T graduations.

The Magnolia House was listed in the “Green Book” editions of 1955, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960 and 1961, Pass-Miller said.