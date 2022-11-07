A new section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway has opened.

A seven-mile stretch of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway opened Monday with a ribbon cutting and Forsyth County Commissioner Richard Linville making the first official drive in his pickup truck.

The 11 a.m. ribbon cutting wrapped up by noon and many of the people attending the opening event made their way out onto the newest section of beltway, connecting University Parkway and New Walkertown Road.

The full opening was apparently premature, though, as it became apparent that northbound lanes remained closed from New Walkertown Road. Shortly afterward, workers again blocked off southbound access to the new beltway segment, and a project manager said the entire roadway would be fully open by 2 p.m.

Workers could be seen painting lines and arrows on closed sections. Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said in a 1 p.m. conversation that only the northbound lanes were still closed, but Ivey was apparently unaware that the southbound lanes were once more closed.

City and county leaders, Rep. Kathy Manning and a host of state representatives, city and town leaders and transportation officials were all on hand for an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting.

The officials hailed the opening of the newest and longest beltway segment as one that promises to improve economic development and transportation needs.

By sometime next year, the interchange where the beltway joins U.S. 52 will open and smooth traffic flows from Virginia to points south and east. Eventually the eastern beltway section will be designated Interstate 74