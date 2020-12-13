A North Carolina man keeps getting mistaken for Rep. Ken Buck

On Monday, Ken Buck in Charlotte received the latest book from Ken Buck in Colorado, "Capitol of Freedom," with this inscription: "Ken, don't blame your parents. They didn't know that there would be a Ken Buck who is a crazy conservative causing trouble in America when they named you."

The educator thanked the congressman on Twitter for the book and in return the congressman thanked the educator "for taking my arrows all these years." Both Bucks have had some fun with it.

"His inscription definitely made me chuckle and brought the whole scenario full circle for me," the Buck in North Carolina said via email Thursday.

While not as common as, say, John Smith or James Williams, the name Ken Buck is also not especially rare. There are at least three Ken Bucks in Colorado, according to a search of public records, and two in North Carolina. But there is only one @kenbuck on Twitter, making mix-ups an inevitable occurrence.

Even professionals have missed the mark. The social media staff for Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., tagged the wrong Ken Buck account Aug. 23 and never deleted their tweet, despite @kenbuck asking them to.