A vehicle crash has closed U.S. 421 North near Lewisville

A vehicle crash forced the closure of U.S 421 North in Forsyth County near Lewisville, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at mile marker 242 on the highway near South Peace Haven Road, the DOT said.

The closure's effect on traffic is high, the DOT said.

All lanes of the highway around the scene of the crash will be closed until 9:37 p.m. Saturday, the DOT estimated. The crash happened at 6:37 p.m.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

