A Winston-Salem man is facing an assault charge after he was accused of punching another man

A Winston-Salem man is facing an assault charge after he was accused Thursday of punching another man, authorities said Friday.

Antuan Lamont Perry, 30, of Butler Street is charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, Winston-Salem police said.

Perry was given a secured bond of $200,000 by a Forsyth County magistrate, police said. Perry is scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court.

James Christopher King, 73, of West Academy Street was arguing with Perry shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday while King was standing in his driveway, police said.

Perry was accused of punching King in his head during the argument, causing King to fall, police said.

King then fell to the ground, and his head hit the concrete driveway, causing additional trauma to his head, police said.

Perry left the scene in a vehicle, police said.

King was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Friday, police said.

Detectives investigated the incident, and they obtained an arrest warrant for Perry, police said.

Officers later found Perry and arrested him without incident, police said.

