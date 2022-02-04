A Winston-Salem man is facing an assault charge after he was accused of punching another man

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Winston-Salem man is facing an assault charge after he was accused Thursday of punching another man, authorities said Friday.

Antuan Lamont Perry, 30, of Butler Street is charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, Winston-Salem police said.

Perry was given a secured bond of $200,000 by a Forsyth County magistrate, police said. Perry is scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court.

James Christopher King, 73, of West Academy Street was arguing with Perry shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday while King was standing in his driveway, police said.

Perry was accused of punching King in his head during the argument, causing King to fall, police said.

King then fell to the ground, and his head hit the concrete driveway, causing additional trauma to his head, police said. 

Perry left the scene in a vehicle, police said. 

King was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Friday, police said. 

Detectives investigated the incident, and they obtained an arrest warrant for Perry, police said.

Officers later found Perry and arrested him without incident, police said.

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

