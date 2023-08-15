A Winston-Salem teenager died Tuesday from his injuries that he received Saturday in a traffic crash involving a stolen car he was driving, authorities said.

Michael Dejuan Smith Jr., 17, of Brownsboro Road died at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said.

Smith's next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

Smith was one of two teenagers who were seriously injured when their stolen car collided with a WSTA bus.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Linn Station and Brownsboro roads, police said.

The car, a 2017 Hyundai driven by Smith, was stolen earlier Saturday morning in High Point.

Investigators determined that the accident happened after Smith ignored a stop sign. The Winston-Salem Transportation Authority bus was traveling west on Brownsboro Road when it collided with the Hyundai.

Passenger Jasayh Ahmari Holiday, 15, of West 26th Street sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Bus driver Sandra Denise Welch, 56, and four passengers were unharmed.

Smith's death is the city's 19th traffic death so far this year, as compared to 12 traffic fatalities during the same time period last year, police said.