A WSSU student learns that her college debt will be paid off by entertainer Nick Cannon

"I feel like as a first generation college student, I'm very excited," Midcalf said on the Cannon show. "It feels like the world is finally going to see the person I've spend my whole life (to become).

"It proved that I'm not dumb," Midcalf said. "I'm not stupid. I'm educated."

During the show, Cannon told the students that he was moved by their stories and the obstacles they overcame. Cannon is a 2020 graduate of Howard University, a HBCU in Washington, D.C.

"I got to help out," Cannon said. "So our show has partnered with the some of the biggest national scholarship providers, such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, to grant each of you a scholarship to cover your outstanding education loan balances.

"Once, you earn your college degree, we are wiping out your personal student debt, so you can have a fresh start," Cannon said. "I am wishing you all the best. The future is yours. Make us proud."

Haley Gingles, WSSU's chief marketing officer, said Friday that WSSU community is proud of Midcalf.

"She (Midcalf) is the personification of the values we hold here at WSSU," Gingles said. "She has an amazing story of perseverance.