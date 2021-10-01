A WSSU student learns that her college debt will be paid off by entertainer Nick Cannon

A student at Winston-Salem State University learned this week that her college debt will be paid off after she graduates by entertainer Nick Cannon.
"This is just the most amazing thing that could ever happen to me," said Sharandica "Shae" Midcalf, a WSSU senior.
Midcalf, 22, a Greensboro native, appeared Tuesday in-person on the "Nick Cannon" show in New York City with three other students who attended a historically Black college or university. In addition, three other HBCU students appeared virtually on the show.
Each students spoke about the adversary they faced and their eagerness to attend a HBCU.
During her appearance on the show, Midcalf told the audience that she was homeless, and that she didn't have her parents in her life.
Midcalf's aunt was trying get her niece enrolled into a new high school when a guidance counselor told Midcalf that her grade-point average too low for Midcalf to attend college, Midcalf said.
Midcalf didn't follow the counselor's advice as she was accepted at Bennett College in Greensboro, and she later transferred to WSSU, she said. Midcalf is majoring in birth through kindergarten education with a concentration in early intervention and preschool.
Midcalf plans to graduate this December from WSSU, she said.
"I feel like as a first generation college student, I'm very excited," Midcalf said on the Cannon show. "It feels like the world is finally going to see the person I've spend my whole life (to become).
"It proved that I'm not dumb," Midcalf said. "I'm not stupid. I'm educated."
During the show, Cannon told the students that he was moved by their stories and the obstacles they overcame. Cannon is a 2020 graduate of Howard University, a HBCU in Washington, D.C.
"I got to help out," Cannon said. "So our show has partnered with the some of the biggest national scholarship providers, such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, to grant each of you a scholarship to cover your outstanding education loan balances.
"Once, you earn your college degree, we are wiping out your personal student debt, so you can have a fresh start," Cannon said. "I am wishing you all the best. The future is yours. Make us proud."
Haley Gingles, WSSU's chief marketing officer, said Friday that WSSU community is proud of Midcalf.
"She (Midcalf) is the personification of the values we hold here at WSSU," Gingles said. "She has an amazing story of perseverance.
"We hope that other students hear her words and are inspired to stay true to their academic journeys," Gingles said. "She calls herself a ‘ruby in the rough,’ but we know she already a gem that’s shining bright and leading the path for future Rams."