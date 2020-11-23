A2gallery
Expert: Opposing school reopening shows ignorance of science. 'Shame on us' for choosing bars and gyms over schools, Ohl says.
People protesting the reopening of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are showing a lack of understanding about science, according to Dr. Ch…
The city of Winston-Salem will issue an emergency order next week that more strongly enforces Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive orders.
Teen convicted in Hanes Mall shooting. He was being bullied because he refused to join a gang, his attorney says in court
Isaac Banos-Salazar was trying to protect himself when he fired a gun outside the Forever 21 store at Hanes Mall in January, his attorney said…
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to pause the re-entry of students back into the classroom, pushing t…
A state panel has recommended that North Carolina essentially legalize the possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana, making it a civil offe…
A Forsyth County judge has allowed prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against a Clemmons man accused of killing a 1-year-old girl.
Teachers have mounted a campaign asking the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education not to move forward with its staggered reo…
A juvenile was shot and wounded Saturday following a fight at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
A Forsyth County judge set a $2 million bond for a Winston-Salem man accused of helping to kidnap, assault and kill a 17-year-old five years a…