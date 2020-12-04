John Neville honored on the anniversary of his jail-related death in Winston-Salem

Nearly 40 people gathered Friday night in downtown Winston-Salem on the anniversary of John Elliott Neville's death.
Neville, 56, died on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from injuries he sustained at the Forsyth County Jail.
Mourners gathered at the corner of Third and Church streets near the Forsyth County Jail.
"We are still standing in solidarity with Mr. Neville’s family," said Brittany Battle, an organizer with the Triad Abolition Project, which staged the event. "We want to let them know that we are still with them as they go through this journey of grief.
"I can’t imagine what they are going through this week," Battle said. "This time last year was a grieving process for them."
Battle then led the attendees in a moment of silence and remembrance for Neville "who was taken from his family too soon," she said.
Nearly seven months passed before the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office acknowledged Neville's death publicly, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal and other news organizations. News of Neville's death came at a time when people were protesting the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police officers.
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Neville's death sparked days of protests and arrests and a 49-day occupation, led by the Triad Abolition Project, at Bailey Park. The occupation ended after Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County announced he would ban the bent-leg prone restraint that led to John Neville's death.
Before the vigil, Kimbrough issued a statement about Neville.
"A year later, my prayers are still with the families," Kimbrough said. "That day will always be a part of our history. That day created change and how we look and respond to resident health care.
"That day sparked protests, conversations and eventually changes in policies and procedures," Kimbrough said. "Hopefully that day, the death of Mr. John Neville, has made us stronger and a better community. May God continue to comfort the family."
At the vigil, Miranda Jones, an organizer with Hate Out of Winston, said she praised the spirit of John Neville.
"I recognize that brother Neville sacrificed his life," Jones said at the vigil. "And every time I think about him I’m on high alert with the Lord. I ask that we carry on for justice."
Neville’s family will continue to cope with his death, Jones said.
"Long live John Neville," Jones said.
Brienne Neville, one of Neville’s daughters, thanked the people who attended the vigil. The world will likely forget her father, but his family will never forget him, Brienne Neville said.
Sara Hines, local activist and protest organizer, said she and the other mourners respect the feelings of Neville's family.
"We are steadfast for our support for you," Hines said. "I hold space for you every day. The world may forget, but I won’t. We love you."
As Hines sang “Amazing Grace,” Wendy Blackwell, John Neville's cousin, and Angela Brown, the mother of Kristopher Brown Neville, one of John's sons, cried and hugged each other.
After the vigil, Hines led about 30 people in a march around the jail.
