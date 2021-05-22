ACE
City workers removed Thursday morning accumulated trash and debris from a house at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway.
A city lawsuit against Rolling Hills apartment is on hold while the apartment owner carries out crime-reduction plans that include evicting some tenants, using confidential information from police reports.
Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, and Heather Michelle Everhart, 54, are accused of giving Eva Marie Beckom fentanyl-laced heroin.
Fire destroyed a Winston-Salem institution. It also revealed the love story of a couple who built the business together.
Minnie and Jakay Ervin Sr. built a a business and a lifetime of memories together. The building burned Wednesday but it could not destroy the family legacy.
Arrest made in death of 53-year-old Winston-Salem woman. Multiple gunmen fired shots into home, police say.
Traquan Javon Cheeseboro has been charged with murder in Tina Nicholson-Neely's death.
Fitting tribute: N.C. A&T, WSSU players gather to honor legendary Bill Hayes at a dinner on Saturday night
Hayes also coached at Wake Forest and made an impact in football at three different colleges
A former detention officer at the county jail was charged on Monday with five felony counts of providing contraband to an inmate, the Forsyth …
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could slow the ever-widening pay gap between corporate chief executives and rank-and-file employees.
Murder charge in deadly drive-by in Winston-Salem. The victim was killed the second time gunmen targeted his home.
Winston-Salem police arrested a man Tuesday night in connection with a shooting death last month, authorities said Wednesday.
'A constant reminder of racial trauma': Petition opposes Wake Forest's decision to name building for slave auction date
Wake Forest announced earlier this month that the new name — May 7, 1860 Hall — would commemorate the date of the sale of 16 slaves bequeathed to the school a century ago.