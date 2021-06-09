Ainsley Edwards, Reagan High

Dear Reagan High School Class of 2021,What a year it has been. I’m sure we all share this complex feeling about graduating, as many aspects of high school seem incomplete, yet we know it is time to move on.
We’ve come to the end of senior year. A year that we all knew would end the same way that it started — online.
Throughout the year, we’ve watched each other join class in every location imaginable, from our bedrooms to local parks, and even the occasional drive-thru line.
Being away from each other this past year has been a challenge, and I think we often fail to acknowledge how difficult it has been to stay motivated in school when our school day consists of zero human interaction.
Many of us have been mentally checked-out since September, looking forward to ending this tiring year and moving on. However, I want to congratulate each of you for staying positive through all the tough assignments, awkward Zoom breakout rooms, and countless online classes without any socializing.
I’m not sure that my brain has even processed the fact that we are graduating, as it has been a constant grind from the beginning of the school year to “just keep going” despite the state of the world saying otherwise.
We were all pushed to continue as if life was normal. While this experience has been difficult, it has helped us grow. We are beginning to find our own footing in the world through the hardships of this past year.
To everyone who has missed the opportunity to discuss the important decisions regarding life after high school, I am proud of you. You have relentlessly pursued your goals without the guidance of others, and that is not an easy task.
This past year may have left us feeling as though our journey in high school is incomplete, but let me assure you that the lessons we have learned during this imperfect year are leading us to become more well-rounded individuals.
While it is upsetting to miss traditional senior activities, this year has taught us to hold ourselves accountable. This year, we have made important decisions, furthered our education while facing technological difficulties, and discovered what we value in life.
As we now get ready to graduate and move on to our separate careers and colleges, let us not forget the perseverance we have acquired from finishing high school amidst a pandemic. We may have been apart for the entirety of our senior year, but that has made our class unique.
Here’s to all that we have accomplished this year and everything we will achieve in our bright futures!
Go Raiders!
Best,
Ainsley