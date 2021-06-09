Ainsley Edwards, Reagan High

Dear Reagan High School Class of 2021,What a year it has been. I’m sure we all share this complex feeling about graduating, as many aspects of high school seem incomplete, yet we know it is time to move on.

We’ve come to the end of senior year. A year that we all knew would end the same way that it started — online.

Throughout the year, we’ve watched each other join class in every location imaginable, from our bedrooms to local parks, and even the occasional drive-thru line.

Being away from each other this past year has been a challenge, and I think we often fail to acknowledge how difficult it has been to stay motivated in school when our school day consists of zero human interaction.

Many of us have been mentally checked-out since September, looking forward to ending this tiring year and moving on. However, I want to congratulate each of you for staying positive through all the tough assignments, awkward Zoom breakout rooms, and countless online classes without any socializing.

I’m not sure that my brain has even processed the fact that we are graduating, as it has been a constant grind from the beginning of the school year to “just keep going” despite the state of the world saying otherwise.