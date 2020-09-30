Alamance-Burlington high school sports seasons stuck in starting blocks

BURLINGTON — Hoping to finally hear a proverbial starting pistol in the form of the go-ahead from Alamance-Burlington Schools, high school sports instead remain stuck in the starting blocks after this week's Board of Education meeting.
Expressing concerns about safety, consistency and equity, the board discussed at length a presentation from ABSS athletics director George Robinson on Monday that would've allowed Alamance County high school athletes to start conditioning and workouts with their teams for some sports this week.
Ultimately, the plan was not brought to a vote. With high school students scheduled to continue on a remote-learning course through at least the end of the first semester in January, board members said they found it hard to justify permitting athletes on campuses for workouts when they aren't allowed in school buildings for instruction.
Athletes remain sidelined in what Tuesday became the 200th consecutive day away from organized team activities since the N.C. High School Athletic Association suspended spring sports March 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm struggling terribly with sending children back to athletics and not putting them in a school building," board chair Allison Gant said. "It's not that I don't believe they should not have that opportunity, but how do I answer the public? I see your presentation, I see your reasoning. How do we justify that we can have athletics but we can't put your child back in a school building?"
Sharing similar concerns as Gant, board vice chair Brian Feeley said he'd like to see a "defined metric" for coronavirus cases in Alamance County established, one to be met before allowing team workouts.
"I would be much more comfortable if this proposal was coming to us after a benchmark that we hit, meaning when the positivity rate is at 'X percent' for an extended period of time, that we'd be able to do it," Feeley said. "We could be doing all the protocols in place, but the lived experience of each child, the lived experience of each staff member and coach is going to come into the athletic space that we create, the environment that we create. So until there's a documented sort of metric of the community spread that's out there, it seems to me very premature to do it. I understand all the benefits.
"Those same benefits, you can just delete the top slide 'benefits of athletics' and put 'benefits of in-person instruction, benefits of the arts, benefits of dance programs, benefits of math club,' and we're not doing any of those extracurricular activities, but we are going to do it for athletics? So I'm having a very hard time reconciling the consistency without having to do some thought pretzel to just say, 'Yeah, it's OK to do it because of these benefits.' Well, there are these exact same benefits with every other aspect of our educational ecosystem. And we're applying it a bit inconsistently here, in my opinion."
Board member Patsy Simpson, who shared that a family member of her own is on a high school sports team in Georgia that now has an outbreak of coronavirus cases, voiced her concern about the possibility of that very thing happening in Alamance County.
"How do we ensure the other parents that these children who've elected to (participate in athletics) will not bring potentially COVID into the school system?" she asked.
Board member Wayne Beam referenced the multiple COVID-19 outbreaks among college football teams across the country, already forcing more than 20 games to either be postponed or canceled.
"If Clemson and some of these places cannot keep their athletes from getting COVID, how are we going to do it?" he said. "Yet who am I to sit here and say, 'Our kids shouldn't be able to play volleyball.' I don't know the right answers to all this."
The board is scheduled to meet again Monday, when discussions involving both athletics and return-to-school plans will continue.
