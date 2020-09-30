Alamance-Burlington high school sports seasons stuck in starting blocks

Sharing similar concerns as Gant, board vice chair Brian Feeley said he'd like to see a "defined metric" for coronavirus cases in Alamance County established, one to be met before allowing team workouts.

"I would be much more comfortable if this proposal was coming to us after a benchmark that we hit, meaning when the positivity rate is at 'X percent' for an extended period of time, that we'd be able to do it," Feeley said. "We could be doing all the protocols in place, but the lived experience of each child, the lived experience of each staff member and coach is going to come into the athletic space that we create, the environment that we create. So until there's a documented sort of metric of the community spread that's out there, it seems to me very premature to do it. I understand all the benefits.