Alan "Phred" Rainey’s passion for music sculpted much of his personal and professional life, from playing in bands to owning a music store.

Rainey, who played the guitar for nearly 40 years, was the owner of the Earshot Music store on Silas Creek Parkway from 2015 until his death in January. He also managed the store — which sells new and used long-playing vinyl records, CDs and audio equipment — for more than 10 years prior to owning it.

Outside of work, Rainey helped form and perform in many bands, including "Industrial Soldier" and "Joe The Fireman" and played in venues across North Carolina and Virginia.

A native of Martinsville, Va., Rainey also managed the Record Exchange for 19 years in Blacksburg, Va., and oversaw the opening of stores in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Chapel Hill.

Rainey — who died at age 56 after a long battle with leukemia — loved getting to share his love of music with the Winston-Salem community throughout his years at Earshot Music, his family said.

Earshot Music has since been purchased by Patrick Lemons and reopened as Hippo Records in March.