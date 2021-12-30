A mother of three, Alina Mebane worked at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years, where she was well-known for her positive and outgoing personality.

Mebane joined the sheriff’s office in 2006 and worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail.

At 48, she died of leukemia in April, five months after she was diagnosed.

Prior to her death, the sheriff's office worked with the N.C. Highway Patrol — where Mebane’s husband is a sergeant — to hold a fundraiser for the family. The March event, coined Meals for Mebane, included food trucks, a Red Cross blood drive and an opportunity to donate.

Following her death, the sheriff’s office’s Community Outreach car was parked in front of the jail for a day in a salute to Mebane.