All-Area second team

OFFENSE
ALEX SUMMERS
QB, 5-9, 210, senior, Davie County
Provided the passing complement to All-Area RB Tate Carney’s running. … Completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,857 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a War Eagles team that went 6-5 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
JAMAARI BLACKBURN
RB, 5-6, 170, senior, Carver
Blackburn played much bigger than his listed size and was the area’s leading rusher this season. … Had 1,875 yards on 180 carries for a Yellow Jackets team that went 5-5. … Finished with 19 total touchdowns, including a 99-yard run. … Offensive player of the year in the Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A Conference.
NOAH MARSHALL
RB, 5-10, 210, senior, Mount Tabor
An all-conference linebacker in the spring for the Spartans’ Class 3-AA championship team, Marshall moved to running back full-time as a senior. … Rushed for 1,203 yards on 154 carries in nine games. … Scored at least one touchdown in every Mount Tabor game this year, finishing with 18 (16 rushing, two receiving). … Showed his explosiveness with seven runs of 50 yards or longer. … Second-team All-Area as a linebacker in the spring. … Holds scholarship offers from Catawba and Winston-Salem State, among others.
CHANEY FITZGERALD
WR, 5-10, 175, senior, Glenn
Fitzgerald contributed in a number of ways for the Central Piedmont 4-A champions. … Caught passes for 603 yards and ran for 548 yards. … Scored 16 touchdowns and added seven two-point conversions for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … All-conference selection. … Has recruiting interest from a number of Division II and FCS programs.
LANCE PATTERSON
WR, 5-10, 165, senior, Mount Tabor
Only played in six games because of injuries, but still was a playmaker for the Spartans. … Averaged 18.9 yards per catch with six touchdowns. … MVP in Mount Tabor’s Class 3-AA championship game victory in the spring. … Also contributed as a defensive back and return man. … Was first-team All-Area during the spring season. … Has scholarship offers from Winston-Salem State and Virginia-Wise and recruiting interest from a number of other schools.
V.J. WILKINS
WR, 5-9, 165, senior, Reagan
Leading receiver for a Raiders team that went 7-4 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Caught 51 passes for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Holds a preferred walk-on offer from Western Carolina and is being recruited by a number of other schools.
TYSHON HOLLAND
OL, 6-2, 310, junior, Glenn
Holland is a three-year starter who graded out at 89 percent as a blocker this season. … Credited with 21 pancake blocks for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … A team captain and All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
DRE’VON JACKSON
OL, 5-8, 225, senior, Carver
Compact, powerful blocker who helped pave the way for second-team All-Area back Jamaari Blackburn to lead area rushers. … Jackson graded out at better than 90 percent in all nine games he played this season for the Yellow Jackets. … Credited with 29 pancake blocks. … All-Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A selection.
MyQUAN ROYSTER
OL, 5-10, 200, senior, North Forsyth
Royster was a dominating blocker for the Vikings. … Credited with 20 pancake blocks and only gave up two sacks during his senior season. … A team captain and All-Mid-State 2-A selection.
SPENCER WEBB
OL, 6-3, 300, junior, Reagan
Graded out at 86 percent for the season as a guard for a Raiders team that went 7-4 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Already has a scholarship offer from Charlotte.
JACOB WOLFE
OL, 6-3, 305, senior, West Forsyth
Powerful blocker for a Titans team that went 5-5 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Graded out at 85 percent, credited with 28 knockdown blocks and did not give up a sack. … Two-year starter. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
BRALEN MORRIS
ATH, 6-4, 215, senior, West Forsyth
When the Titans were able to make a big play through the air, Morris was usually on the receiving end. … A big-bodied wide receiver, he caught 32 passes for 525 yards and 10 touchdowns for a West Forsyth team that went 5-5 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
DEFENSE
DAVID ELDRIDGE
DL, 6-1, 290, senior, West Forsyth
Physical lineman who was credited with 75 tackles for a Titans team that went 5-5 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Had seven sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Has Division II recruiting interest.
ELLIJAH ELLIS
DL, 6-4, 245, senior, North Forsyth
Impressive physical specimen who led the Mid-State 2-A Conference in sacks, with six. … Ten of his 30 tackles went for losses. … Also recovered a fumble for the Vikings. … All-conference selection. … Has Division I and Division II recruiting interest.
J.D. LeGRANT
DL, 6-0, 235, junior, West Forsyth
An explosive defensive lineman with a high motor, LeGrant was in on 85 tackles for a Titans team that went 5-5 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Credited with six sacks. … Two-time all-conference selection who was first-team All-Area in the spring. … Has Division I and Division II recruiting interest.
JAY WOODARD
DL, 6-3, 235, senior, Glenn
Hard work helped Woodard become a playmaker on defense for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Was in on 38 tackles, including 14 for losses, and had six sacks and 12 hurries. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
NICK HALL
LB, 6-0, 195, junior, Reagan
Athletic middle linebacker who was credited with 82 tackles for a Raiders team that went 7-4 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Seven of his tackles were for losses. … Also had five hurries, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
PHILLIP LAVALAIS
LB, 6-2, 170, senior, Winston-Salem Prep
Was all over the field for the Phoenix as a linebacker and strong safety. … Was in on 160 tackles, including 27 for losses. … Added 10 sacks, 11 hurries, five forced fumbles and four pass break-ups. … Two-time all-conference selection.
JOSH LOBS
LB, 6-3, 180, junior, Reagan
Outside linebacker who was credited with 71 tackles, including 13 for losses, for a Raiders team that went 7-4 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Had 5.5 sacks, six hurries, four forced fumbles, three pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
EVAN RHODES
LB, 6-2, 225, senior, Reynolds
The defensive leader for the Demons, Rhodes was in on 145 tackles, including eight for losses. … Forced two fumbles, recovered two and added three touchdowns as a tight end. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
TASHAWN JETER
DB, 6-2, 180, junior, Reynolds
Long, athletic defensive back who was in on 50 tackles this season for the Demons. … Broke up 12 passes and intercepted one. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Has scholarship offers from Elon and Georgia Tech, among others.
ALEX NAYLOR
DB, 6-0, 160, junior, North Davidson
Versatile athlete who played free safety and wide receiver for a Black Knights team that went 8-4 and reached the third round of the Class 3-A playoffs. … Intercepted six passes and broke up seven. … Credited with 50 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A selection.
JALILL ROGERS
DB, 6-3, 185, junior, Reagan
Rogers used his length and speed to break up nine passes and intercept two. … Credited with 45 tackles and a fumble recovery for a Raiders team that went 7-4 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Also blocked three field-goal attempts. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
AQUAVION RUSH
DB, 6-0, 185, senior, West Forsyth
Safety who was credited with 65 tackles for a Titans team that went 5-5 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Broke up 12 passes and intercepted two. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Being recruited by Division I and Division II programs.
ZYSHONNE PAULING
ATH, 5-7, 140, senior, North Forsyth
Free safety who played much bigger than his size for the Vikings. … Intercepted five passes to lead the Mid-State 2-A and also broke up two. … Credited with 25 tackles. … All-conference selection.
SPECIAL TEAMS
RILEY SULLIVAN
See first-team punter information.
ANDREW CONRAD
See first-team kicker information.
DON ROBINSON
PR/KR, 5-10, 165, senior, West Forsyth
Dynamic return man who also made a significant contribution as a defensive back for a Titans team that went 5-5 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Returned 12 punts for 481 yards and touchdown before teams started kicking away from him. … Also blocked three kicks, returning one for a touchdown. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection.
AVERY SALERNO
LS, 5-11, 215, senior, West Forsyth
Model of consistency during his Titans career. … Rated a four-star recruit at his position. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A this fall after earning All-Area honors in the spring. … Has recruiting interest from Division I and Division II programs.
