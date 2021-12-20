All-Area second team

CHANEY FITZGERALD

WR, 5-10, 175, senior, Glenn

Fitzgerald contributed in a number of ways for the Central Piedmont 4-A champions. … Caught passes for 603 yards and ran for 548 yards. … Scored 16 touchdowns and added seven two-point conversions for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … All-conference selection. … Has recruiting interest from a number of Division II and FCS programs.

LANCE PATTERSON

WR, 5-10, 165, senior, Mount Tabor

Only played in six games because of injuries, but still was a playmaker for the Spartans. … Averaged 18.9 yards per catch with six touchdowns. … MVP in Mount Tabor’s Class 3-AA championship game victory in the spring. … Also contributed as a defensive back and return man. … Was first-team All-Area during the spring season. … Has scholarship offers from Winston-Salem State and Virginia-Wise and recruiting interest from a number of other schools.

V.J. WILKINS

WR, 5-9, 165, senior, Reagan