Allegacy boosts minimum wage to $17 an hour

Allegacy Federal Credit Union has increased, effective Tuesday, its minimum wage by $1.45 to $17 per hour. That represents an annual wage of $33,150.

Allegacy currently pays $15.55 an hour to entry-level member service representatives with up to two years of experience. The raise will affect 50 employees.

“The job market is ever-evolving, and we believe drawing in new talent will contribute to our ongoing success … make Allegacy a place to build a fulfilling career, not just a place to work,” said Cathy Pace, Allegacy’s president and chief executive.

Companies with a Triad presence that have raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour or committed to do so include Amazon, Bank of America Corp., Cone Health, First Horizon National Corp., F.N.B. Corp., Hugh Chatham Hospital, Novant Health Inc., Truist Financial Corp., Truliant Federal Credit Union, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wells Fargo & Co.