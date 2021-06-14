The parents lined up to pick up their children from a William G. White YMCA summer camp on Monday weren't sure what was going.

But they suspected something.

Cars were backed up. Hanes Park was marked off with yellow crime tape. Police cars were everywhere.

Allonda Hawkins, a local real estate agent, had four children, ranging in age from 5 to 11, enrolled in the camp.

"My husband arrived during the lockdown around 4:10 and texted me, 'Something is wrong,'" Hawkins said.

Word eventually reached the parents waiting to pick up their kids that an active shooter had entered the park and lots of shots had been fired. The children were released from lockdown to their parents around 5 p.m., Hawkins said.

Hawkins rushed from Jamestown to the YMCA to be there when they were released on what was their first day of camp.

Three of her kids were outside of the YMCA, but not in the park, when they heard gunshots and were rushed inside by counselors. The fourth child was inside.

"They were panicked because they didn't know if they were safe or if someone was coming inside," Hawkins said. "It was pretty scary for them."