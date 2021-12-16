Also receiving votes

Atkins: LB Broderick Freeman, junior.
Bishop McGuinness: ATH Noah Nagle, senior.
Davie County: WR Zaharee Maddox, senior.
East Forsyth: LS Keyton Dillard, senior; DB Matthew Joines, junior.
Glenn: LB Trevor Warren, senior.
Mount Tabor: WR/DB Jamerien Peterkin, junior.
North Forsyth: DL Rodney Byers, senior; LB Treshaun Harris, senior; DB Kerry Miller, sophomore; RB Joseph Terry, senior; LB Bernard Williams III, junior.
Oak Grove: WR/DB Reid Nisley, junior; DL Blake Shinault, junior; WR Connor Sorenson, senior.
Reagan: QB Kam Hill, senior; OL Spencer Schape, junior.
Reynolds: DB Isaiah Lytton, senior.
Winston-Salem Prep: ATH Jamison Graves, junior.
