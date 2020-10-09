Amid NYC protests, Orthodox Jews urge new virus-era dialogue

Cuomo's administration said its restrictions are designed to protect public health.

"We've been sued virtually every day for every action taken," Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said in a statement. "We're concentrating on reducing the virus in these hot spots and saving lives, period."

Orthodox Jews comprised 10% of the total U.S. Jewish population in a 2013 Pew Research Center study. In Israel a similar friction is ongoing over public health behaviors among the ultra-Orthodox, who make up about 10% of that nation's population but have accounted for more than one-third of coronavirus cases.

As debate intensified in New York's Orthodox neighborhoods, more than 400 rabbis and other leaders from multiple branches of Judaism released a letter supporting the city and state's "data-driven, geographically-based efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19."

The letter, released by the New York Jewish Agenda, calls for dissemination of public health guidance in a way that's "both culturally appropriate ... and does not promote antisemitism."

"But to be clear," it said, "requiring masking and social distancing for all gatherings, including religious gatherings, is not antisemitism."

Orthodox Jews were not alone in contesting the state's new limits on in-person worship in certain areas. A lawsuit filed Thursday by Brooklyn's Roman Catholic diocese alleges that the restrictions would force more than two dozen churches to close, "even though those churches have been reopened for months in strict adherence to all medical and governmental guidance, without any COVID-related incidents whatsoever."