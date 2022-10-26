 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An unidentified male is shot and wounded in Winston-Salem

An unidentified male was shot and wounded Wednesday in southeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, Winston-Salem police told WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The extent of the man’s injuries was unknown late Wednesday, the television station reported. The man was found on Waughtown Street and Reynolds Forest Drive.

Along with the man’s injuries, a woman told police that shots were fired into her car, but she doesn’t know why she was targeted, the television station reported.

Shell casings were found at Quarry Park, which is off Reynolds Park Road, the television station reported.

Officers are investigating the incident.

