Analysis: Are the Panthers’ problems fixable? A look at what’s gone wrong recently

Because of that, the defense spent too much time on the field and wore down in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“What Sam needed today was a little help from his friends at times,” Rhule said. “He needed some plays to be made.”

Darnold said he felt the offense would have scored a touchdown had they had a chance to get the ball in the extra period, but Minnesota won the toss and the Panthers never got an opportunity.

When Rhule was asked what he learned from this game, he replied, “That we have a long way to go.”

The Panthers gambled when they traded for Darnold, who struggled during his three seasons with the Jets. They gave up a 2021 sixth-round pick, and a second- and fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft for Darnold.

The Panthers are tied to him through the end of the 2022 season thanks to their decision to exercise his fifth-year contract option before the season. While his cap number is $4.7 million this season, it goes up to $18.8 million in 2022.

Second-string quarterback P.J. Walker is not a realistic option for the future, either. In four games for the Panthers in 2020, Walker threw one touchdown and five interceptions and completed 57% of his passes.