ANALYSIS: Breaking down the NCHSAA basketball playoff brackets

What to know: Northern Guilford and East Forsyth could meet in the third round, while Page may have drawn the toughest first-round matchup in Charlotte Catholic. The Cougars (24-2) feature 6-5 sophomore Blanca Thomas, who already might be the state's most dominant post player. If the Pirates pull a huge upset they probably would face Metro 4-A rival Southwest Guilford in the second round. Northwest Guilford at East Forsyth is the only all-Triad matchup in the first round, but maybe Reagan (at Cuthbertson) and Southeast Guilford (at Marvin Ridge) should share a bus since they both travel to Waxhaw in Union County. Northern wouldn't have to play on the road until the regional final at Watauga, and the top seeds from Boone would have to beat a lot of good teams to get there.