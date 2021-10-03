Analysis: Panthers loss to Cowboys exposed all the problems we feared Carolina had

Darnold finished 26-of-39 passing for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions at the hands of Trevon Diggs. Those two picks were costly and neither was a pass that should have been thrown.

Darnold’s first interception happened on the second drive of the third quarter. He had pressure around him and threw a pass behind Robby Anderson. Diggs ventured off his receiver and was in the right place at the right time.

Darnold’s second interception happened one drive later. DJ Moore was running a 10-yard comeback route when Diggs made a good break on the ball, stepping in front of Moore for the pick.

“Seven is a good player,” Darnold said of Diggs. “He was just waiting for that second one, and that first one, he was just reading my eyes the whole time and made a good break on it.”

Darnold can’t be blamed for all the Panthers’ struggles. His offensive line played perhaps the worst game it has all season. Darnold was under duress the entire game. In addition to the five sacks, the offensive line allowed 11 quarterback hurries.

“Anytime Sam has time, he’s going to make a lot of really good decisions. When he doesn’t have a lot of time it’s not quite as good,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “Dak (Prescott) had a lot of time today, and Sam didn’t.”