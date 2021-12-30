From running a hotdog stand in Times Square in New York to establishing multiple restaurants in North Carolina, Andreas Kazakos was intent on sharing his passion for food with the world.

Born in Greece, Kazakos was best known locally as the founder of the Breakfastime restaurant chain and opened the first location in 2008 on Old Salisbury Road near the Forsyth-Davidson county line. Renowned for its breakfast fare, the restaurant expanded to include five other locations that are now run by Kazakos’s son, Theodore.

Kazakos also founded Captain Galley’s Seafood in Stony Point in 1981, which blossomed into a chain of 25 restaurants across the South. The five Captain’s Galley locations owned by Kazakos at the time of his death are now run by his son, Alex.

Kazakos — a father of four and grandfather of 12 — died in August at age 73 after contracting COVID-19. While he was fully vaccinated, Kazakos had other medical issues that contributed to his death, his family said.