ANITA DARLING
Related to this story
Most Popular
You have questions. I have some answers.
Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of 22 branch closings, disclosed Friday, raises the total to at least 741 nationwide since the initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.
Kernersville man convicted of slashing mistress' throat and leaving her on the side of Salem Parkway
A Kernersville man was convicted of slashing a woman's throat and leaving her in a blood-soaked car on the side of Salem Parkway in 2018. Just before he cut the woman's throat, he said, "Happy Mother's Day," according to court documents. He will now spend up to three years in prison.
Religious exemption from COVID-10 vaccine mandates can be slippery slope for employers, workers
One of the plaintiffs, Christopher Soderlund, sued the arts school in the 1990s, making many of the same allegations. This time he and other former students are represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred.
The Carolina Classic fair got started under clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Friday, although many people ignored the requirement t…
Police: Man believed dead after disappearing from Winston-Salem. 27-year-old charged in his killing.
A man arrested at the airport in Charlotte on Wednesday is accused of killing a Winston-Salem man on the day the victim was reported missing f…
Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.
NEWTON — A missing couple were found shot to death inside a North Carolina newspaper office on Friday, police said.
Rams fall to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the CIAA with loss on the road