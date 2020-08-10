Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 800 PM EDT. * AT 503 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, WALKERTOWN, PLEASANT GARDEN, JAMESTOWN AND PFAFFTOWN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE TO TWO INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&