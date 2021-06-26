N.C. State ruled out of College World Series by NCAA because of COVID-19 issues

State players and coaches gathered at home plate to take pictures around the CWS logo early Saturday, after the rain-delayed Texas-Mississippi game was completed,

Jarrett was one of four starters missing Friday for State's game, which was delayed an hour after the NCAA said it needed time to complete “health and safety protocols.” State said “several players” had entered the COVID-19 protocol.

After the game, State coach Elliott Avent grew frustrated and wouldn't answer directly when asked whether he or the baseball program encouraged players to be vaccinated.

“My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on the right track forward,” he said. “But I don’t try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. Obviously, we talk about a lot of things. But these are young men that can make their own decisions and that’s what they did.”

Avent rolled his eyes when asked if he's been vaccinated.

“If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.”

State did not immediately respond to a request for an interview with Murphy.