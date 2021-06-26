 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. State ruled out of College World Series by NCAA because of COVID-19 issues
0 Comments

N.C. State ruled out of College World Series by NCAA because of COVID-19 issues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CWS NC State Vanderbilt Baseball (copy)

N.C. State personnel in the dugout before the game against Vanderbilt on Friday.

 Rebecca S. Gratz, Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — The N.C. State baseball team has been forced to drop out of the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA announced early Saturday, and Vanderbilt will advance to the Finals beginning Monday.

State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday. One of the starters missing was second baseman J.T. Jarrett, a junior and a former all-state player for a 2017 state championship team at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C.

“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department,” the NCAA said in a statement. "As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals.

"The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

The teams were scheduled to meet again this afternoon in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest.

Vanderbilt returns to the finals for a second straight time. The Commodores won the 2019 CWS. There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic.

The Commodores will meet Mississippi State or Texas in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.

State players and coaches gathered at home plate to take pictures around the CWS logo early Saturday, after the rain-delayed Texas-Mississippi game was completed,

Jarrett was one of four starters missing Friday for State's game, which was delayed an hour after the NCAA said it needed time to complete “health and safety protocols.” State said “several players” had entered the COVID-19 protocol.

After the game, State coach Elliott Avent grew frustrated and wouldn't answer directly when asked whether he or the baseball program encouraged players to be vaccinated.

“My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on the right track forward,” he said. “But I don’t try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. Obviously, we talk about a lot of things. But these are young men that can make their own decisions and that’s what they did.”

Avent rolled his eyes when asked if he's been vaccinated.

“If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.”

State did not immediately respond to a request for an interview with Murphy.

The NCAA does not require athletes, coaches and other staff working closely with a team to be tested for COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms. Those who are not vaccinated must be tested at NCAA championships. Tests are done every other day at the CWS.

Avent said he found out there was a problem 45 minutes to an hour before the game. He told ESPN during an in-game interview that players not with the team were getting tested Friday afternoon and, if the results were negative, would have a chance to play in the rematch Saturday.

The regulars in the lineup were Austin Murr, who moved from first to left field; Jonny Butler, who moved from left to center; Luca Tresh at his usual catcher spot; Devonte Brown in his usual spot in right field; and Vojtech Mensik, who moved from third base to shortstop.

Carson Falksken played second in place of Jarrett, Eddie Eisert was designated hitter instead of Terrell Tatum, DeAngelo Giles moved into Vojtech's spot at third and Sam Highfill, the No. 2 starting pitcher, played first base.

Avent said he gave his available players the choice to play or forfeit Friday. They all wanted to play, he said.

Avent told reporters Monday an illness was running through the team but made no mention of it possibly being COVID-19. He said associate head coach Chris Hart had been sick for five or six days and that second baseman J.T. Jarrett and pitcher Cameron Cotter weren’t feeling well.

The pandemic heavily disrupted college sports over the past year and three teams dropped out of an NCAA championship event because of COVID-19: The VCU men’s basketball team, the Michigan men’s ice hockey team and the Rice women’s volleyball team.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National

Opioids rip through US workforce

Before the COVID-19 pandemic there was the drug epidemic. Its relentless toll added a record 90,722 overdose deaths in the U.S. for the year through November 2020, a grim number obscured by coronavirus casualties that recently topped 600,000, according to new federal data.

National

More changes made to Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plan

DOVER, Del. — The latest bankruptcy plan filed by the Boy Scouts of America increases the contributions from the BSA and its local councils to a proposed trust fund for child sex abuse victims while appearing to back away from a controversial settlement with one of the BSA's insurers.

Sports

An Open with a little karma of its own

  • +2

SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm had safely deposited his infant son back in his wife's arms by the time a seemingly unflappable Louis Oosthuizen finally coughed it up on the 17th hole at Torrey Pines. He stood, hands on hips, watching on TV as Oosthuizen's par putt slid past the hole and it became increasingly clear he would become a U.S. Open champion.

Lifestyles

Today in History — June 20

Today is Sunday, June 20, the 171st day of 2021. There are 194 days left in the year. This is Father's Day. Summer begins at 11:32 p.m. EDT.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News