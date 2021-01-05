 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miami basketball team looks to end streak vs. North Carolina
0 comments

Miami basketball team looks to end streak vs. North Carolina

North Carolina looks to extend Miami's conference losing streak to five games

  • 0
UNC logo 121520 web

A preview of tonight's North Carolina-Miami basketball game.

Who

North Carolina (1-2 ACC, 6-4 overall) at Miami (0-3, 4-4)

Where

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

When

8 p.m. today

How to watch

ESPN

Bottom line

North Carolina looks to extend Miami's conference losing streak to five games. Miami's last ACC win came against Syracuse 69-65 on March 7, 2020. North Carolina won 66-65 over Notre Dame in its last outing.

Stepping up

Isaiah Wong has averaged 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes. Harlond Beverly is also a top facilitator, accounting for nine points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Tar Heels are led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

More on Wong

Wong has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 three-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 76.7 percent of his free throws.

Cold spell

North Carolina has lost its last three games on opponents' home floors, scoring 74.3 points while allowing 81.3 per game in losses at Iowa, N.C. State and Georgia Tech.

Passing for points

The Canes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tar Heels. Miami has 46 assists on 76 field goals (60.5 percent) over its past three matchups while North Carolina has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

Did you know?

North Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.4 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 16.1 offensive boards per game.

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Agate

WAKE FOREST 70, CATAWBA 62

  FGFTReb   CATAWBAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTSBowen355-60-01-90112Drummond343-124-64-82410McLeod366-122-21-40214Robinson90-20-20-1030Whitfield335-154-7…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News