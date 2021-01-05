Miami basketball team looks to end streak vs. North Carolina

A preview of tonight's North Carolina-Miami basketball game.
Who
North Carolina (1-2 ACC, 6-4 overall) at Miami (0-3, 4-4)
Where
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
When
8 p.m. today
How to watch
ESPN
Bottom line
North Carolina looks to extend Miami's conference losing streak to five games. Miami's last ACC win came against Syracuse 69-65 on March 7, 2020. North Carolina won 66-65 over Notre Dame in its last outing.
Stepping up
Isaiah Wong has averaged 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes. Harlond Beverly is also a top facilitator, accounting for nine points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Tar Heels are led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.
More on Wong
Wong has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 three-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 76.7 percent of his free throws.
Cold spell
North Carolina has lost its last three games on opponents' home floors, scoring 74.3 points while allowing 81.3 per game in losses at Iowa, N.C. State and Georgia Tech.
Passing for points
The Canes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tar Heels. Miami has 46 assists on 76 field goals (60.5 percent) over its past three matchups while North Carolina has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.
Did you know?
North Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.4 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 16.1 offensive boards per game.
