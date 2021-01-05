Miami basketball team looks to end streak vs. North Carolina

A preview of tonight's North Carolina-Miami basketball game.

Who

North Carolina (1-2 ACC, 6-4 overall) at Miami (0-3, 4-4)

Where

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

When

8 p.m. today

How to watch

ESPN

Bottom line

North Carolina looks to extend Miami's conference losing streak to five games. Miami's last ACC win came against Syracuse 69-65 on March 7, 2020. North Carolina won 66-65 over Notre Dame in its last outing.

Stepping up

Isaiah Wong has averaged 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes. Harlond Beverly is also a top facilitator, accounting for nine points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Tar Heels are led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

More on Wong

Wong has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 three-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 76.7 percent of his free throws.

Cold spell