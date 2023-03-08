One of the four Americans abducted last week in Mexico lives in Winston-Salem, his brother told The Associated Press.

Robert Williams said that his brother, Eric Williams, 38, is among the four people who traveled together from the Carolinas so one of them could get a tummy tuck in Matamoros.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said Eric Williams had been shot in the left leg and the injury was not life threatening, the AP reported.

“It’s quite a relief,” Robert Williams told the AP Tuesday. “I look forward to seeing him again and actually being able to talk to him.”

Eric Williams was traveling with three other people on road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery when the group was caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wooden shack, officials said Tuesday.

Their minivan crashed and was fired on shortly after they crossed into the border city of Matamoros last Friday as drug cartel factions tore through the streets, Villarreal said. A stray bullet also killed a Mexican woman.

Eric Williams' wife, Michelle Williams, told The Daily Mail that she didn't know her husband was going to Mexico.

"I didn't know that he was traveling to Mexico," she said. "I just knew he was going somewhere to help two friends."

Michelle Williams said she had not heard from her husband since a text on Friday, the Mail reported.

"He didn't respond," Michelle Williams said. "He didn't respond to our son either, so I'm going to assume that's when they were ambushed."

She added: "I highly doubt they thought this could have happened to them."

The four Americans were hauled off in a pickup truck, and Mexican authorities frantically searched as the cartel moved them around — even taking them to a medical clinic — “to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them,” Villarreal told the Associated Press.

They were found Tuesday in a wooden shack, guarded by a man who was arrested, in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Tecolote on the way to the Gulf called “Bagdad Beach,” according to the state’s chief prosecutor, Irving Barrios.

The surviving Americans were whisked back to U.S. soil on Tuesday to Brownsville, the southernmost tip of Texas and just across the border from Matamoros. The convoy of ambulances and SUVs was escorted by Mexican military Humvees and National Guard trucks with mounted machine guns.

Robert Williams was not sure if the other survivor, Latavia Burgess, was the one seeking the surgery.

The survivors were taken to Valley Regional Medical Center with an FBI escort, the Brownsville Herald reported. A spokesperson for the hospital referred all inquiries to the FBI.

The two dead — Shaeed Woodard, 33, and Zindell Brown, in his mid-20s — will be turned over to U.S. authorities following forensic work at the Matamoros morgue, the governor said.

Video and photographs taken during and immediately after Friday’s abduction show the Americans’ white minivan sitting beside another vehicle, with at least one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

A witness said the two vehicles had collided. Almost immediately, several men with tactical vests and assault rifles arrived in another vehicle to surround the scene.

The Mexican authorities’ hypothesis is “that it was confusion, not a direct attack,” the state prosecutor said.

The gunmen walked one of the Americans into the bed of a white pickup, then dragged and loaded up the three others. Terrified civilian motorists sat silently in their cars, hoping not to draw attention. Two of the victims appeared to be motionless.

The shootings illustrate the terror that has prevailed for years in Matamoros, a city dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel who often fight among themselves. Amid the violence, thousands of Mexicans have disappeared in Tamaulipas state alone.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the people responsible would be punished. He referenced arrests in the 2019 killings of nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens in Sonora near the U.S. border.

López Obrador complained about the U.S. media’s coverage of the missing Americans, accusing them of sensationalism. He said that when Mexicans are killed, the media “go quiet like mummies.”

“We really regret that this happens in our country,” he said, adding that the U.S. government has every right to be upset by the violence.