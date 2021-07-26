App State alum, 10-year NFL veteran Daniel Kilgore announces his retirement

Daniel Kilgore authored a 10-year NFL career that's ending on his terms.

The Appalachian State alumnus announced his retirement on Monday, calling it a fulfilled dream that he played for a decade at football's top level.

"I walk away holding my head high knowing what I accomplished along the way," the last line of Kilgore's announcement said. "Looking forward to the next chapter with my family."

He becomes one of the longest-tenured NFL players in Mountaineers' history.

Kilgore's career duration matches the amount of seasons played by former linebacker Dexter Coakley (1997 to 2006). Only former punter Mark Royals (18 seasons, from 1986 to 2003) and former defensive lineman Larry Hand (13 seasons, 1965 to 1977) played in the NFL longer.

Kilgore was at App State from 2006 to 2010. He started two games and appeared in seven others as a redshirt freshman when the Mountaineers won their third-consecutive I-AA/FCS national championships in 2007.

He played for three organizations during his professional career: the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.