App State women
App State women

BOONE – Appalachian State used a feisty defense to earn a 55-46 win over last year's regular-season Sun Belt champion Louisiana and hand head coach Angel Elderkin her 100th career victory.

Playing without three key Mountaineers, App State (8-8 overall, 2-1 SBC) stepped up its defense, forcing 25 turnovers and holding the Ragin' Cajuns (11-4, 3-2 SBC) to no 3-pointers on 10 attempts. The Mountaineers made seven triples on 23 attempts.

Alexia Allesch led the App State offense with a team-high 14 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Emily Carver scored 11, and Michaela Porter and Janay Sanders added 10 apiece.

