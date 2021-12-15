 Skip to main content
Appalachian State extends football coach Shawn Clark's contract by two years
Appalachian State extends football coach Shawn Clark's contract by two years

Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark hugging linebacker T.D. Roof after the victory over Coastal Carolina, which was ranked No. 14 at the time.

 Walt Unks, Journal

BOONE – Appalachian State football Shawn Clark is getting a contract extension of two years through the 2026 season. And though it won't come with a raise in base salary, boosts in bonuses sweeten the deal.

Clark will coach the Mountaineers (10-3) in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN) against Western Kentucky. Appalachian State has won bowl games in six consecutive seasons.

Clark's base salary remains at $425,000 in a deal approved by trustees Wednesday. But his monthly retention bonus increases to $22,085 per month starting next year, and his personal rights payment increases as well and will scale up in the following years. In total, Clark is set to make $900,020 in 2022 before factoring in potential incentive compensations.

Clark, a 1998 Appalachian State graduate, has led his teams to a 20-6 record in his two seasons. His .769 winning percentage is topped by only five active FBS head coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Southern Call's Lincoln Riley, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, according to a news release from the athletics department.

"He has led us to two bowl wins, a Sun Belt championship game appearance, historic academic achievement, community engagement and continued recruiting success," athletics director Doug Gillin said in a statement, "while also navigating a challenging first year as a head coach."

Clark, in a statement, said: "Being the head coach at my alma mater is a dream come true. I am thankful to the Board of Trustees, Chancellor Everts and Doug Gillin for continuing to give me the opportunity to be the head coach and for giving us everything we need to be successful and pursue more championships. It’s great to be a Mountaineer.”

Clark was hired as App State’s offensive line coach in 2016 by Scott Satterfield and stayed on the staff as assistant head coach under Eliah Drinkwitz in 2019 before assuming the head coach role ahead of App State’s 31-17 win over Ala.-Birmingham in the 2019 New Orleans Bowl to cap a 13-1 season.

Staff writer Ethan Joyce contributed.

shawn_clark_photo (copy)

Clark
