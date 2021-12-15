Appalachian State extends football coach Shawn Clark's contract by two years

BOONE – Appalachian State football Shawn Clark is getting a contract extension of two years through the 2026 season. And though it won't come with a raise in base salary, boosts in bonuses sweeten the deal.

Clark will coach the Mountaineers (10-3) in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN) against Western Kentucky. Appalachian State has won bowl games in six consecutive seasons.

Clark's base salary remains at $425,000 in a deal approved by trustees Wednesday. But his monthly retention bonus increases to $22,085 per month starting next year, and his personal rights payment increases as well and will scale up in the following years. In total, Clark is set to make $900,020 in 2022 before factoring in potential incentive compensations.

Clark, a 1998 Appalachian State graduate, has led his teams to a 20-6 record in his two seasons. His .769 winning percentage is topped by only five active FBS head coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Southern Call's Lincoln Riley, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, according to a news release from the athletics department.