Apple Festival at Historic Bethabara Park canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

The Apple Festival scheduled to be held Saturday at Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem has been canceled because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, three city officials said Wednesday.
"Given the current environment with COVID, we thought it was better to cancel it this year, and try to bring it back next year," said William Royston, the director of the city's Recreation and Parks Department.
Last year's Apple Festival also was canceled because of the coronavirus. Admission to the 2019 Apple Festival at the park was free.
"The Apple Fest brings in a lot vendors," Royston said. "From our standpoint, we provide the space."
The increasing rates of COVID-19 in Forsyth County also concerned the festival organizers, said Frank Brown III, the supervisor at the Historic Bethabara Park. Organizers canceled the event earlier this month, he said.
"We were worried about the children being unvaccinated and (potentially) spreading it to juveniles, the crowds and vendors," Brown said.
As of Wednesday, there have been 47,642 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, and 495 deaths in Forsyth attributed to the coronavirus, according to the statistics collected by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Since Aug. 20, Forsyth County has reported 6,891 new cases and 560 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
Other factors related to the festival's cancellation are the closure of Old Town and Bethabara roads because of sewer construction and broken water lines that caused a sinkhole near the park, Brown said.
In addition, a harsh winter limited the apple harvest in North Carolina and reduced the number of vendors who would have been selling apples at the festival, Brown said.
The Apple Festival's cancellation happened the same month that city officials decided to move forward with the Carolina Classic Fair, which will be held Oct. 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
"Unlike the fair, where you can control how many people come in, we have no way of controlling how many people come in” to the Apple Festival, said Diana Overbey, the education director at Historic Bethabara Park.
The festival might have attracted 15,000 to 20,000 attendees, and most people would have been concentrated in the park's main area, and that the inability to control that number "was a large part of our decision-making process," Overbey said.
Journal reporters Wesley Young and Richard Craver contributed to this story.