Area and local briefs

NC’s minimum marriage age could rise to 16
RALEIGH — The minimum age to get married in North Carolina would increase from 14 to 16 under legislation unanimously approved by the state Senate on Wednesday.
Backers of the measure say it reflects a compromise from the original content of the bill, which would have raised the minimum age to 18. Some senators were unhappy with that measure or a later version that would still have allowed 14-year-olds to marry — although no child could have married a partner more than four years older than him or her.
A consensus amendment introduced during Wednesday’s floor debate reworked the measure entirely. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds could no longer marry under the changes. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds would need either written parental consent or a judge’s order to marry if the bill becomes law, and the young person’s spouse could be no more than four years older.
Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican and bill sponsor, said the original version couldn’t advance because some senators weren’t convinced that getting married under 18 wasn’t the wrong choice in all circumstances.
“This is a generational divide,” Sawyer said after the vote. “And so it was older members, both Democrat and Republicans, that had those personal stories of family members who had been married and it turned out OK. So I knew that I couldn’t overcome those types of obstacles.”
Haaland approves constitution for Cherokee Nation
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland approved a new constitution for the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday, ensuring citizenship for descendants of its Freedmen, the Black people once enslaved by tribal citizens.
“The Cherokee Nation’s actions have brought this longstanding issue to a close and have importantly fulfilled their obligations to the Cherokee Freedmen,” Haaland said in a statement.
The issue of tribal citizenship for Freedmen has long been the subject of litigation for the Five Tribes, known historically as the Five Civilized Tribes: the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations.
The Cherokee Nation is the only one of the five that has granted full citizenship to its Freedmen, who number about 8,500.
Man found guilty in attack on college students
WILMINGTON — A North Carolina man was found guilty and sentenced to more than 100 years in prison on charges stemming on an attack on two college students in 2016, court officials said Wednesday.
Titus Lee was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary, news outlets reported.
Testimony showed that the victims, both students at UNC Wilmington, were attacked as they sat on the porch of their apartment in Wilmington on Nov. 22, 2016. Lee lived with his mother and sister in the same apartment complex, authorities said.
The former college student said the couple was forced to drive to an automatic teller machine and withdraw cash, then was pistol-whipped and tied up in a closet while his girlfriend was raped.
According to testimony, the students traveled to the male victim’s parents’ house in Cherry Grove, South Carolina, after Lee left. They said Lee told them he would find them and kill them if they called the police.
Lee was arrested weeks after the attack in Philadelphia by U.S. Marshals, authorities said.
The jury returned its verdict after hearing closing arguments and beginning deliberations on Tuesday.
