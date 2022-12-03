Tags
The N.C. Medical Board has ordered a Triad physician to close a Lexington practice he owns because of the level of opioid prescriptions the pr…
United Furniture Industries Inc.’s abrupt move last week to cease operations spurred some unpleasant manufacturing flashbacks for the Triad.
A Kernersville man is facing drug charges, accused of possessing more than 9 pounds of heroin, court records show.
A parent is facing charges after he walked into the gym at East Forsyth High School on Tuesday and became involved in a confrontation with Aar…
North Carolina environmental officials have cited the city of Winston-Salem for a wastewater violation carrying a potential $25,000 fine in co…
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after he led deputies in Davie and Forsyth counties and the N.C. State Highway Patrol on a chase on U.…
Q: I am confused. I have been told that we can no longer put glass jars in the recycle bins. The city website says no household glass. Are gla…
Police said the man's truck ran off the road and struck a tree.
MOCKSVILLE — An attorney for Molly Corbett, who is going on trial a second time, along with her father, Thomas Martens, for the 2015 murder of…
Forsyth County is planning to start construction on a new park at Belews Lake in the coming year and complete designs for another park near To…
