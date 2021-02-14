Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Feb. 14-20

DON'T MISS: "American Idol" — The show must go on — even in a pandemic. To simplify things and follow COVID-19 protocol, the popular singing contest ditched the cross-country tour. Instead, it held virtual online auditions followed by quarantined, in-person tryouts in only three Southern California cities (Los Angeles, San Diego and Ojai). Still, the battle to be crowned Season 19 champion is expected to be as fierce as ever. Returning for another round of musical merriment are judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest. (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC).

Other bets

SUNDAY: "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" is a six-part series that follows the actor as he treks across Italy to discover the delights of its regional cuisines. Along the way, he demonstrates how the diversity of Italian cooking provides glimpses into the country's history and culture. (9 p.m., CNN).

MONDAY: Kevin James returns to series television in "The Crew." He plays a NASCAR crew chief for a fictional racing team that swerves off track when a young new female boss steps in and tries to shake things up. (Netflix).