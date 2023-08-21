Aug 21, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Budd Foxx Dinan Raymond Marshall Related to this story Most Popular High Point University receives warning over accreditation, says issues are minor The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website. John Deere to build $69M plant in Kernersville Deere and Co. said Monday it plans to build an electric battery plant and North American headquarters in Kernersville, near its existing plant. Ask SAM: What is the room that projects off the corner of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center? Q: What is the room that hangs off the corner of one of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist towers? Wells Fargo declares plans to close 23 more branches in US Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of the official closing of ano… Ask SAM: Why is there a fee to renew license plates in North Carolina? Q: My license plate was about to expire recently, so I decided to try renewing it online. I saw that I had to pay a $3 fee on top of the plate…