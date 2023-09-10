Sep 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Wake Forest running back Tate Carney dives across the goal line over Vanderbilt's CJ Taylor for a second quarter touchdown. WALT UNKS PHOTOS, JOURNAL Wake Forest wide receiver Jahmal banks pulls down a reception in the end zone under pressure from Vanderbilt's Martel Hight in the second quarter. Wake Forest's Brendon Harris runs in a fumble recovery for a touchdown late in the second half of the deacons' game against Vanderbilt. Related to this story Most Popular Flagger for road crew struck by car in Winston-Salem A flagger for a road crew was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in the 3900 block of Carver School Road on Tuesday, Winston-Salem … Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $43.8 million. The Enclave at North Point apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in three years, this time for $43.8 million to… Wake Forest medical school professor named head of surgeon training institute A Wake Forest University School of Medicine professor, Dr. Dionisios Vrochides, has been named as executive director of IRCAD, a French-based … COVID-19 numbers are up, but there's no need to panic, experts say There’s a good-news, bad-news in the latest phase of COVID-19, infectious diseases experts said this week. Wake Forest's ground game too much for Vanderbilt Demon Deacons roll to a 36-20 win at Allegacy Stadium to improve to 2-0