The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence…
Q: Last year the plantings at the exit/entrance ramps on Salem Parkway at Stratford and Knollwood Roads were pulled out. It is now overgrown w…
Three of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top executives, including its next chief executive Marty Freeman, were provided with significant bas…