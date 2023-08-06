Related to this story
Most Popular
He'll miss this week's PGA Tour stop at Wyndham Championship, but will get degree next month
Q: With Friday’s Mega Million lottery jackpot at more than a billion dollars if someone from North Carolina wins it, do they have the option t…
The plant, which once had as many as 570 employees, was down to about 200 employees as of HanesBrands' last count in January.
A police officer found the rider, who was unresponsive, around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Union Cross Road. That cyclist was pronounced d…
Q: Are there any plans to develop the old Oak Hollow Mall? I believe it’s owned by High Point University. — J.H.