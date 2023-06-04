Elijah Wooten of Winston-Salem and Kendra Davis of Boonville wait out a lightning delay of the 6 p.m. Wake Forest-Maryland game in the stands of David Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem. Wooten, an ice cream vendor and former Wake Forest batboy, said that he and Davis would wait out the storm until 8 p.m.—"It's just, you know, nice," Wooten said. "Nice day out here. I really have no reason to leave."